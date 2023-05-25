Bollard Group LLC Has $8.26 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bollard Group LLC reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 695,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,981,366. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.