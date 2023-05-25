Bollard Group LLC Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.72. 253,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,761. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

