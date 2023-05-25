Bollard Group LLC Sells 1,278,765 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,460,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,278,765 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises 43.2% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bollard Group LLC owned about 1.71% of Boston Scientific worth $1,131,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 47.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,913,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,349,000 after acquiring an additional 949,916 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,333,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485,858. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $54.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,627 shares of company stock worth $13,157,519. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.