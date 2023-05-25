Bollard Group LLC Sells 7,084 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,545,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,869. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

