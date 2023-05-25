Bollard Group LLC Sells 9,201 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 720,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the period. Southern Copper comprises approximately 1.7% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $43,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneda USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneda USA Inc. now owns 19,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,099. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:SCCO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.64. 391,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

