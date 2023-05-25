Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Up 187.2% in May

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 187.2% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bonso Electronics International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Bonso Electronics International stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,844. Bonso Electronics International has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Bonso Electronics International Company Profile

Bonso Electronics International, Inc is engaged in the design, development, production and sale of electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates through the following segments: Scales, Pet Electronics Products, Rental and Management and Others. The Scales segment focuses on the production and marketing of sensor-based scales products.

