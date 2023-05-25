Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $91.66 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $79.85 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.03.

Insider Activity

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

