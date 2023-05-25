Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,181. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $79.85 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
