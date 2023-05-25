Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Issues Earnings Results

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter.
Borr Drilling Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BORR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,204. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. Borr Drilling has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on BORR. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Borr Drilling (BORR)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.