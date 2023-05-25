Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Issues Earnings Results

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE BORR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,204. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. Borr Drilling has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Several brokerages have commented on BORR. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Borr Drilling by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

