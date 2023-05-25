Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Shares Down 1.9%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. 1,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Handelsbanken began coverage on shares of Borregaard ASA in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Borregaard ASA Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31.
Borregaard ASA Company Profile
Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.
