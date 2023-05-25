BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCTXW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,529. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,306 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

