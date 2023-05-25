Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 76,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 52,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.64. 3,656,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,359. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.64.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

