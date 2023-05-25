Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.42. 316,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

