Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 540,473 shares of company stock worth $33,992,699 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,154,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,737,615. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

