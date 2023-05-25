Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $11.06 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1,674.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,656 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4,914.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,311,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after buying an additional 3,245,804 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,548,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,871,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $213.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

