Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,934 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.15. 2,091,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,983,739. The company has a market cap of $166.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.