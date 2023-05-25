Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Visa by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,785,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,195,705,000 after buying an additional 1,173,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $276,352,000 after buying an additional 1,149,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after buying an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $222.58. 2,031,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,846. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $416.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.63.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

