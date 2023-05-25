Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Invests $3.30 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,176,000 after buying an additional 83,393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,030,000 after acquiring an additional 201,533 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

KEYS traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.60. The company had a trading volume of 353,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,562. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.93. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

