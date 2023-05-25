Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Invests $5.90 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.82. 1,337,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

