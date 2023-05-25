Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.7 %

PH traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $324.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.09 and its 200-day moving average is $319.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.26%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

