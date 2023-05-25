Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.02 Million Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,473,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,077,000 after acquiring an additional 234,332 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,750,000 after acquiring an additional 297,990 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,291,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,231,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.71. 57,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,444. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.96.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

