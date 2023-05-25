Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4,589.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,931 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.7% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.77. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.