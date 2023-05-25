Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the April 30th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,359,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRG traded up 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,279. Buyer Group International has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.01.

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

