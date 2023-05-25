Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the April 30th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,359,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Buyer Group International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRG traded up 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,279. Buyer Group International has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.01.
Buyer Group International Company Profile
