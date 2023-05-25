Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSA) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TDSA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.64. 909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,511. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF

The Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (TDSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 5% from peak to trough.

