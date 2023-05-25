Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Invests $71,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,927,167 shares of company stock worth $2,824,225,316. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.36. 3,807,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,178,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The company has a market cap of $394.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 54.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

