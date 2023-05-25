Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,584 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,510. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Trading Up 25.7 %

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.13.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $78.36 on Thursday, reaching $383.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,992,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,379,051. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $394.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.16. The firm has a market cap of $949.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

