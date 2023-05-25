Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vontier by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 93.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 543,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

