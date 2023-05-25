Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$67.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.
BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.34.
Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance
BNS traded up C$0.71 on Thursday, hitting C$66.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,913. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.40. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.19 and a 1-year high of C$86.22. The stock has a market cap of C$78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
