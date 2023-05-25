Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $125.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $139.00.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $113.21 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

