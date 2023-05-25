CannabisCoin (CANN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.78

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $469,530.03 and approximately $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

