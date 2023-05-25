Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.91 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.
Capital Southwest Stock Down 0.5 %
CSWC stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
Capital Southwest Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.99%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 165,544 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,390 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 632,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 128,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,689 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
