Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.91 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 0.5 %

CSWC stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

CSWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 165,544 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,390 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 632,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 128,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,689 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.