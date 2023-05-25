Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 24,800.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Capitec Bank Stock Up 1.9 %

CKHGY opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. Capitec Bank has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $52.86.

Capitec Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.5395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Capitec Bank’s previous dividend of $0.28.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. is a bank controlling company, which engages in the provision of retail banking services. It offers transactional banking services and loan products such as term loans, credit facilities, and credit cards. It operates through the following business segments: Retail bank, Business bank, and Insurance.

Further Reading

