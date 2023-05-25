Cardano Trading 4% Lower This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion and approximately $156.85 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,806.53 or 0.06823293 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00053234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00039636 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,810,438,257 coins and its circulating supply is 34,873,839,697 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

