CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Boosted by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,435,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,770 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for approximately 5.4% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $87,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CarMax by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

NYSE:KMX traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,194. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

