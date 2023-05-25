Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:CSIOY traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.24. 61 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.72. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

