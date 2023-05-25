Cavalier Investments LLC Makes New Investment in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,520,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,184,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,311,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,986,000 after buying an additional 200,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NS traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 75,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,060. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NS shares. Raymond James raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered NuStar Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

