Cavalier Investments LLC Takes Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 27,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of BSM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 140,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 68.84%.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,835,039.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,835,039.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at $39,693,982.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 125,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,882. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

