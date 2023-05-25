Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Up 152.7% in May

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 152.7% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $259,553.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,188,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,472,043.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 103,085 shares of company stock worth $1,943,588 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 170,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CEN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $19.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

