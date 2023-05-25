Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $101.33

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 101.33 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 118.50 ($1.47). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 116 ($1.44), with a volume of 16,829,181 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.99) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -894.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.52.

In other news, insider Chris OShea bought 1,848 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £1,903.44 ($2,367.46). In related news, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £2,039.10 ($2,536.19). Insiders purchased 885,557 shares of company stock worth $91,449,168 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

