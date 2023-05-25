CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 942.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

CF opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average of $84.05. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.