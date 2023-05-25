Chainbing Self Reported Market Cap Tops $616.83 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $616.83 million and approximately $17,197.49 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00004633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chainbing has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

