Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.66. 4,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 35,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Charah Solutions Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.

Institutional Trading of Charah Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 22.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 110,470 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Charah Solutions by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Charah Solutions by 1,324,018.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 145,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

Featured Articles

