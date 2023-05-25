Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 512 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,065,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,323,064. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

