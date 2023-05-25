Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,511 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,157,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,117,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
TLT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,194,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,296,900. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.46. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $120.69.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.