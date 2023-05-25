Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,511 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,157,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,117,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,194,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,296,900. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.46. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

