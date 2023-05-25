Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,350,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,635,605. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

