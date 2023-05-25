Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $288.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,405. The company has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.03. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

