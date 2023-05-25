Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 64,387 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 247.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $134.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,199. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $97.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.41.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

