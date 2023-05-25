Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.99. 22,837,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,827,512. The company has a market capitalization of $223.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

