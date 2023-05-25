Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,122. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.93 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

