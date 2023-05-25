Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,253 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWX. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,371 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,362,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1,327.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 61,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 56,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,304,000.

Shares of EWX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.57. 8,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,451. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

